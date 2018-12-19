× SWAT team called in after Winston-Salem man barricades himself in his home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have released the name of the Winston-Salem man arrested by a SWAT team after barricading himself inside of his home Tuesday, police report.

At 4: 56 p.m., officers responded to 312 Peden St. to help North Carolina Probation and Parole serve a warrant to 20-year-old Jesse James Smith.

Patrol units secured the residence, and Winston-Salem police SWAT units took Smith into custody without incident at 6:42 p.m.

Police report no one was hurt in the incident.

Smith was charged with probation violation and two counts of resisting, delaying and obstructing.

Anyone with any information about this or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.