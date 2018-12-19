× Suspect sought in assault, robbery at motel in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Brandon Jamar Patrick, 26, of Eden, is wanted on charges of first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

At 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers came to the Econo Lodge at 110 E. Arbor Lane after a reported disturbance.

Following an investigation, Eden police said Patrick and an unidentified second suspect forced their way into a rented room and hit a man in the head with a gun. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from him before they left in different vehicles.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime or Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.