Spike in flooded basements reported in the Triad following wet 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Flooding issues have increased for homeowners in the Piedmont Triad following a very active and wet 2018.

Contractors have reported seeing more calls than ever for basements and homes flooding.

The most common complaints include standing water, cracks in the foundation and mold growing on the walls.

Tar Heel Basement Systems suggests contacting an expert immediately once you begin to see these problems occur.

If not treated property and fast, the water could begin to chip away at the foundation of a home.