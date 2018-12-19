SC investigators intervene after man posts baby deer for sale on Facebook

South Carolina officials ended up entangled in a bizarre case after a man offered to sell a baby deer on Facebook.

The original post advertises a “Pet Deer for SALE.” It’s described as “Very Kid Friendly and lovessss to Eat anything sweet.”

The seller put forward the fawn for $150 or the best offer.

Included with the listing was a photo of a small deer standing in the passenger-side floor space of a car.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources got numerous complaints of a man trying to sell protected wildlife.

Officials contacted the would-be seller on social media and found out the man never actually had the deer and “had no intention of delivering the fawn but wanted payment via a ‘cash app.'”

The man told officials that it was a joke that was taken too far.

Officers believe the man was trying to trick people into sending him money.

The man, who was not named by SCDNR, was charged with offering to sell protected native wildlife and fined.

SCDNR asks anyoen who comes across any potential state game, fish or boating violations to contact law enforcement.

The Law Enforcement Division of South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources can be reached at 1-800-922-5431.