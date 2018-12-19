× ‘Save the lives of innocent gingerbread people’: Krispy Kreme gingerbread glazed doughnuts are back!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is getting back into the holiday spirit with the return of the “Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut.”

And, along with their advertisements, the doughnut company is spreading the word about an important issue.

A release from Krispy Kreme included an open letter from “A Simple Gingerbread Man,” calling on the public to “save the lives of innocent gingerbread people everywhere.”

To: The People of America

From: A Simple Gingerbread Man We understand that gingerbread people are delicious to everyone … family, friends, foxes. But in the name of St. Nicholas, please DON’T EAT US for holiday tradition. This year, instead of getting your fix of scrumptious gingerbread goodness by devouring us , run to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 19 and through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Krispy Kreme is offering its popular Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut – a perfectly spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon, covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. Please do your part to enable us to keep all our parts. We implore you to “run, run as fast as you can” to participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., before all the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts are gone. And save the lives of innocent gingerbread people everywhere. Sincerely,

George the Gingerbread Man

“The destruction of gingerbread culture and habitats, aka gingerbread houses, must stop,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, in a news release. “There’s no reason to consume gingerbread people when you can eat delicious Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts instead.”

From Dec. 19 to Dec. 24, the special doughnuts will be available at participating shops.

You can save Gingerbread lives today by eating perfectly spiced Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts this holiday season. Avaliable 12/19-12/24. pic.twitter.com/wgpjQ80FIv — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 17, 2018