× President Trump signs executive order giving federal workers a day off for Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — Federal workers won’t have to spent their Christmas Eve dreaming of the holiday from their desks.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday night giving federal employees the day off on Monday, Dec. 24.

Executive department and agency heads still have the power to bring in employees on Christmas Eve if they’re needed for national security, defense or another public need.

While there were no special orders for addition time off in 2017 (Christmas Eve was on a Sunday), Trump’s 2018 decision follows a history of Christmas-spirited days-off from past presidents.

In 2014, then-President Barack Obama gave employees a day off on Dec. 26. The year after, he let employees head home early on Christmas Eve, USA Today reports.

George W. Bush also let employees enjoy Christmas Eve from home.

Christmas Day, of course, is already a Federal Holiday.