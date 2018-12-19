× Person found dead in car down embankment on Business 40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —A person was found dead in a car down an embankment along Business 40 west, police reported.

The car was located past the Linville Road exit.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews spotted the vehicle Wednesday morning and called police.

Officers are still working to determine when the person died.

Business 40 was shut down Wednesday afternoon while crews removed the vehicle but the road has since reopened.