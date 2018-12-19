Mo’ne Davis, Little League legend, signs on to play softball at Hampton University

PHILADELPHIA — The star career of the first girl to pitch her team to a Little League World Series victory just keeps getting better.

Mo’ne Davis rose to stardom as the Philadelphia Taney Youth Baseball Association claimed the LLWS trophy back in 2014, the Daily Press reports.

Then, the pitcher, whose jersey hangs in the Baseball Hall of Fame, continued proving her grit as a three-sport star, taking on basketball and soccer and softball at Sprinside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia.

Now, she’s lined up play softball at Hampton University.

Hampton Coach Angela Nicholson spoke highly of her skill in a interview with the Daily Press.

“As you could imagine, she has great hands and a great transfer,” Nicholson said. “Hitting-wise, she already has a nice lift on her ball and understands the concept of gap-to-gap. She has great mechanics and she’s fast. She’s very athletic.”

Her coach expects public eye to remain fixed on the prodigious pitcher as it has through her rise. Already, she’s appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and pitched the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the 2014 World Series.

“I know she doesn’t want it to be about her, and neither do we,” Nicholson told the Daily Press. “We want her to have a great experience and be like everybody else. But her status will come along with her. The press will come along with her, whether we want it or not. We’re blessed to have her, and we’re excited for anything that will promote Hampton University.”