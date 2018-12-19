Man wanted for stealing Christmas tree from Davie County veterinary hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who stole a Christmas tree form The Country Veterinary Hospital’s front porch. Employees were shocked to see that it was gone on Saturday morning.

"When I came out all I saw was that little tree and that bow right there. There was still a little snow on the ground and you could actually see his footprints in the snow,” said one of the employees.

After searching for the tree and reviewing surveillance video, they found out exactly what happened to their tree. A man pulled up in a Ford Focus, packed the tree up and drove off.

Although it's put a dent in their holiday decorations, employees say it doesn't take away from their holiday spirit.

“We’re still really joyful around here and we love to spread the holiday cheer,” said an employee. "But if they would've just asked I'm sure anyone would've be more than glad to help, so I think that it's almost disappointing to see a grown adult to be so nonchalant."

If you have any information on the person or recognize the car, call the police.