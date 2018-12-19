Man arrested after 24-year-old woman shot, killed in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, the day after a woman was shot and killed.

Eric Douglas Moore, 20, of Burlington, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Mary Elizabeth McBroom.

Officers located Moore at about 3:15 p.m. at the Econolodge on Hanford Road in Burlington.

On Monday at 6:18 a.m., Burlington police came to Tucker Street Apartments on the 600 block of Center Avenue after a reported shooting.

Officers found McBroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died while being taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by EMS.

McBroom's older sister Kiara told FOX8 on Tuesday that they're remembering her sense of humor and said McBroom always tried to cheer up those around her.

“Mary was full of life, everyone that knew her knew that she was a funny person, she would make you laugh, she was the best person to be around,” she said.

McBroom's family said before the arrest that they can't imagine who would want to hurt the 24-year-old, adding that they're still in shock after learning about the shooting.

“I know a lot of people really cared about my sister and I just don’t understand," McBroom's younger sister Anyssa said. “I know for a fact that my sister wouldn’t do anything to get herself killed.”

The arrest came hours after Burlington police called on the public to help them find a "vehicle of interest," a white Honda four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.