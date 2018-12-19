× Love letters pouring in for Chris Watts, convicted killer of pregnant wife, children

Love letters are rolling in for Chris Watts, who got multiple life sentences for killing his two children and his pregnant wife, according to Inside Edition.

Shanann Watts’ body, 15 weeks pregnant with their third child, was found in a shallow grave. The bodies of Bella and Celeste were found in commercial oil tanks at a company where Watts had worked.

That ruling, however, isn’t stopping admirers from sending in dozens of letters.

The letters were released by prosecutors.

A letter, signed by a “Tatiana,” told the convicted killer, “I find myself thinking a lot about you.” She added a photo of herself in a bikini, Inside Edition reports.

“Hannah” said, “I feel this connection to you.”

“In my heart I know you are a great guy,” a woman named “Candace” wrote. “If you do write me back I’d be the happiest girl alive that’s for sure.”

She also wrote in “#TeamChris,” “#ChrisIsInnocent,” “#LoveHim” and “#SooooCute.”

Watts, 33, was sentenced to five life sentences — three consecutive and two concurrent — with no possibility of parole, in the deaths of his daughters and pregnant wife.

Watts also received an additional 48 years for the death of his unborn son, who was to be named Nico Lee, and 36 more years for crimes related to his disposal of the bodies.

Watts, 33, pleaded guilty this month to first-degree murder and other charges. With approval of his wife’s family, prosecutors dropped the possibility of the death penalty.

This is far from the first time convicted killers received droves of mail from admirers.

Love letters and suggestive photographs were sent to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.