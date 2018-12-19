Here are some delicious recipes for Christmas morning

On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you delicious dishes to feed family and friends who are visiting for the holidays.

Often times, we focus on the big meal and desserts but forget about breakfast.

Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro shared some recipes for Christmas morning.

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Belgian waffle iron

1 tube refrigerated cinnamon rolls (tube with the glaze in it)

Butter or pan spray

Assorted Toppings – optional

Suggestions: sliced bananas, cut strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter mousse, syrup, honey, candied pecans, orange glaze, butter

Heat your waffle iron.

Open can of cinnamon rolls, and set aside glaze.

Spray with pan spray or coat with butter.

Place 4 cinnamon rolls on waffle iron, and shut top.

Check periodically (they will cook much faster in the waffle iron than on-can directions say they will cook in the oven). Don’t allow to

burn but do want them to turn golden brown.

Serve with glaze only, or set up a “toppings bar” and allow folks to create their own.

To make simple homemade orange glaze: add small amounts of orange juice to powdered sugar – the orange juice goes a long way! To allow for easy serving, pour into a squirt bottle.

To make simple peanut butter mousse: mix creamy peanut butter in whipped cream or Cool Whip. In my opinion Cool Whip works

better. Be careful to not overstir as Cool Whip will break down somewhat. You can also google a real peanut butter mousse recipe.

Reilly’s Favorite French Toast

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS

• 8 large slices hearty white sandwich bread or good-quality challah (we use whole loafs from Harris Teeter and cut the slices thickly on a bias)

• 2 cups whole milk, warmed in microwave slowly to 80 degrees

• 4 large egg yolks

• 4 tablespoons light brown sugar

• 2/3 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 2.5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus 2 tablespoons for cooking (or more based on preference!)

• 1/2 teaspoon table salt

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• Maple syrup

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 300 degrees. Place bread on wire rack set in rimmed baking sheet. Bake bread until almost dry throughout (center should remain slightly moist), about 16 minutes, flipping slices halfway through cooking.

2. Whisk milk, yolks, sugar, cinnamon, 2 tablespoons melted butter, salt, and vanilla in large bowl until well blended. Transfer mixture to 13- by 9-inch baking pan.

3. Soak bread in milk mixture until saturated but not falling apart, 20 seconds per side. Using firm slotted spatula, pick up bread slice and allow excess milk mixture to drip off; repeat with remaining slices. Place soaked bread on another baking sheet or platter.

4. Heat ½ tablespoon butter in 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. When foaming subsides, use slotted spatula to transfer 2 slices soaked bread to skillet and cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until second side is golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes longer. (If toast is cooking too quickly, reduce temperature slightly.) Transfer to baking sheet in oven. Wipe out skillet with paper towels. Repeat cooking with remaining bread, 2 pieces at a time, adding ½ tablespoon of butter for each batch. Serve warm, passing maple syrup separately.

Special Notes:

• This freezes exceptionally well. You can put into Ziploc baggie and freeze. To warm, simply microwave, or if you want it to have crisp edges you can put it on a skillet or frying pan with butter after warming in microwave.

• I typically double up the recipe when I make it – two birds with one stone

• This is an America’s Test Kitchen recipe – if you follow the instructions it will be correct every time!

Potato Casserole

32 ounces frozen shredded hash browns

2 sticks margarine, melted individually

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 8-ounce container sour cream

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

2 cups corn flakes

Mix all items except cornflakes and one stick margarine in 9X12 baking pan. Combine corn flakes and one stick margarine and sprinkle over.

Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes.

Freezes well.

Umberger Breakfast Casserole

10 slices of white bread, cubed

2.5 cups shredded sharp cheddar

2# sausage, browned and drained

5 eggs

3 cups milk

1 t. ground mustard

1 can cream of mushroom soup

½ c. milk

Grease 9X13 pan. Put bread in pan, add cheese and drained sausage and gently mix. Put eggs, 3 c. milk and mustard in blender and blend. Pour evenly over bread mix in pan. Cover with saran and refrigerate overnight.

In morning, heat oven to 300 degrees. Mix cream of mush and ½ c. milk and spread evenly over casserole. Bake for 1.5 hours.