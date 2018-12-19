Florida man takes down 18-foot, 150-pound python

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man managed to take down a 18-foot-long, 150-pound Burmese python in the Florida Everglades, according to WOFL.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission shared the striking photo of the monstrous snake Tuesday after wildlife trapper John Hammond got his hands on it.

The snake was captured and euthanized as part of the state’s Python Elimination Program. The massive python is the largest snake captured in the program to date.

Over the course of 45 minutes, Hammond got the snake contained.

“Ran down, grabbed it by the head. When I did that, it constricted me from the waist-down, which was the plan,” Hammond told WOFL.

He then slowly dragged it to a truck.

“The snake bags were too small,” Hammond said. “I had a tent bag in the truck. I coaxed it into the tent bag, and then the tent bag into a gang box.”

The snake’s captor plans to skin it and use the hide.

Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species by the FFWC.

The large snakes eat many of the small native species and don’t have any natural predators to keep them in check, causing problems for the Floridian ecosystem.

Everglades trappers rake in $8.25 an hour hunting for pythons.

If they manage to find a python up to four feet long, they get an additional $50.

If the snake is longer, they get another $25 per foot past four feet.

After bagging the 18-foot beast, Hammond went home $450 richer, according to WOFL.