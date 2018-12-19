Elmer is looking for a forever family

Elmer is a 10-year-old who is looking for a forever family to share with his brother Paul. The two share a close bond and a dream of becoming police officers.
Elmer longs for adventure and would like to try new things with a family such as fishing, camping and riding four-wheelers.
His advocate Kayla Harless said that Elmer excels in school, a straight-A student.
He would most excel as a loving son to a supportive family.
If you or someone you know is interest in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.