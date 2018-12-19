× Man wanted in sexual assault case in Washington, D.C., arrested near Winston-Salem

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of committing a crime in the Washington, D.C., area earlier this month was arrested in Salisbury, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Mark Anthony Blue, 29, of Washington, D.C., is in the Forsyth County jail without bond after his arrest. He was wanted by the Capitol Regional Task Force for an offense on Dec. 3, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Donald Johnson.

He’s charged with first-degree sexual assault with the use of a firearm.

According to Washington, D.C., area media reports, Blue and a second man, Nick Savoy, 25, of Washington, D.C., are accused of forcing a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her, as well as using her debit card at an ATM. The woman was eventually released, and she ran to a house for help. Savoy turned himself in to police on Dec. 11.

Johnson said Blue was arrested on Sunday at his girlfriend’s house in Salisbury, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Blue is being held in Forsyth County because the allegation was made in Washington, D.C., and he must appear before a federal magistrate, Johnson said.