Winston-Salem woman convicted of allowing toddlers to smoke marijuana

A Winston-Salem woman who was seen on a viral Facebook video allowing young children marijuana was convicted on Monday, the district attorney confirmed to FOX8.

Judge Gordon Miller of Forsyth District Court found 18-year-old Candice Jasmine Little guilty of three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Miller gave Little a suspended sentence of a total of 120 days in jail. He gave her an active sentence of 30 days in jail. She received credit for 29 days she had spent in Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial, so she will only have to serve one day in jail. Miller ordered her to be taken into custody immediately. Little also received 18 months of supervised probation.

Last month, Michaela Mary-Elizabeth Pearson, 21, pleaded guilty to the same charges. She was sentenced to 300 days active and got credit for 64 days she had already spent in jail.

Pearson and Little were taking care of the children at the time of the incident. The children’s ages ranged from 18 months to 3 years old.

Pearson recorded herself on Snapchat smoking a marijuana cigarette and passing it to the children. Pearson also posted the video to her Facebook page. People who saw the video called police.