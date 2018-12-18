Winston-Salem police take man barricaded in home into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man who barricaded himself inside a home was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Probation officers tried to serve a warrant at 312 Peden St. and requested police assistance.

The man barricaded himself inside his home, police said.

Tactical units responded and took him into custody without incident. There were no hostages and no injuries.

The man was wanted for a probation violation.

Winston-Salem police have not released the man's name.

36.140960 -80.241302