× Rock smashed through Asheboro Police Department window

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An unknown person threw a rock through a window of the Asheboro Police Department Sunday night, The Courier-Tribune reports.

The rock crashed through the glass of the front door to the lobby at about 8 p.m.

The act was caught on surveillance footage. Police report the person threw the rock through the glass before walking down Academy Street in the direction of Main Street.

The culprit is described as a slender individual wearing a hoodie, according to the Courier-Tribune.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Capt. Richard Thompson at (336) 626-1316.