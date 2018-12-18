Police searching for car after woman killed in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for a “vehicle of interest” in a homicide investigation.

On Monday at 6:18 a.m., Burlington police came to the 600 block of Center Avenue after a reported shooting.

Officers found Mary Elizabeth McBroom, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound.

McBroom died while being taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by EMS.

Police are now searching for a white Honda four-door sedan.

It is described as having a distinct black trim line on the front and rear door.

Police believe the vehicle has no hubcaps and may be missing a front bumper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this car or any other information is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.