WANTED: Police looking for person who broke into Greensboro home by cutting through roof

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for someone who broke into a home by cutting through the roof, according to a press release.

On Dec. 3, the man cut through the roof of the residence located on Markham Road in Greensboro.

The person was then able to gain access to the home by damaging the ceiling.

Security cameras inside the home were able to capture the person as he went through the residence.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the keyword badboyz and then your tip to 274637.