Person killed by car while checking damage from previous wreck on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A person was hit by a vehicle while checking the damage from another wreck that happened moments before in Randolph County.

At about 2:28 a.m., Highway Patrol responded to a fatal wreck on Interstate 85 northbound at mile marker 107, near the Hopewell Road exit.

Troopers report a white passenger car, driving from the Charlotte area, sideswiped a tractor-trailer on the highway.

The damage was minor, but the car was left disabled on the left shoulder with no lights on.

After the collision, the occupants got out of the vehicles to look at the damage.

One went to check on the tractor-trailer. The other stood near the shoulder where they were struck by another car driving north through the area.

The person was killed.

Troopers say it does not seem like the car that hit the pedestrian left the road at all.

Tow truck beginning to load up one of the cars while crews begin sweeping up the scene here on this crash on I85 @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/3uwBQ7gbTv — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) December 18, 2018

The case is currently under investigation, and no charges have been issued at this time.

Highway Patrol has not released any identifying information regarding the people involved.