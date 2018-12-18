× Panthers’ Luke Kuechly, Trai Turner named to 2019 Pro Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and guard Trai Turner will represent Carolina at the 2019 Pro Bowl, according to the team’s official website.

This is Kuechly’s sixth time being named to the Pro Bowl, the most by any player in a Panthers uniform.

For Turner, this is his fourth year in a row being named to the Pro Bowl.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando, Florida, at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2019.