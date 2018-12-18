× NC high school reports high levels of chemical linked to thyroid problems found in water

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Lake Norman High will be drinking bottled water until the district can complete more water testing after a startling find.

WSOC obtained a 144-page report detailing air and water quality test results across the Iredell-Statesville School District.

The results at almost all of the schools came back well within standards considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency. But one result from Lake Norman High School stood out to Greg Pillar, an environmental professor and chemist at Queens College.

Pillar pointed out that water at Lake Norman High School tested for 137 micrograms per liter of a chemical called perchlorate, about nine times higher than the EPA recommends.

Pillar said perchlorate is most often manufactured and is not found naturally in water, and the most common source of perchlorate is the production and storage of rocket fuel.

The EPA’s website describes perchlorate in water as a health concern, specifically describing its link to thyroid problems.

Read more at WSOC.