Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of marijuana, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly tried to exchange marijuana for food at a McDonald’s.

Anthony Andrew Gallagher, 23, of Port St. Lucie, is charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams and DUI, TC Palm reports.

According to Port St. Lucie police, “The McDonald’s worker told police that a man in a Pontiac four-door drove through the drive-thru of the McDonald’s trying to exchange a baggie of marijuana for food. The McDonald’s worker refused and the car drove off.”

When police took Gallagher into custody, he told police that he did offer marijuana in exchange for food but that he did so as a joke.