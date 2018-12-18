× Man arrested on kidnapping, strangulation charges in Davidson County

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Clemmons man was arrested Monday on charges of kidnapping and assault.

He was located more than three weeks after he was charged on Nov. 24.

Nevin Casey Burton, 27, of Clemmons, is charged with second degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Davidson County deputies responded to a 911 hang up call in the area of 188 Centenary Church Road, his address, back in November.

A woman found outside an apartment at that address told officials Burton had assaulted her, kept her against her will and took a cell phone from her while she was trying to call 911.

Burton was found and arrested at the same address on Dec. 17.

He received no bond.