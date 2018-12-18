Makiyah is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ten-year-old Makiyah chooses to see the brighter side of circumstances.

As a child in foster care, one her dreams in life is to become a foster mother in order to offer a safe environment for children.

Makiyah longs for a forever family of her own that she can share adventures and her faith with.

"A young family that does a lot. And just kids that are my age that are in the neighborhood or if they have some. And I would like them to go to church," Makiyah explains.

When she's not in school learning about her favorite subjects such as art and geography, she enjoys dancing.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.