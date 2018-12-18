× Madison woman allegedly injured child using broom stick, switch and closed fist

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A Madison woman has been arrested after allegedly using a broom stick, switch and her fist to abuse a child, according to a press release.

Kimberly Faye Knight, 37, of 101 Arapaho Dr. Madison, was charged Saturday with felony child abuse.

The juvenile did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Knight was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.