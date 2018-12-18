Holiday hosting hacks from Sociably Yours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Tis the season to jolly! With party season upon us, Page Stroud, from Sociably Yours, is here to share some holiday hosting hacks that will keep us from feeling like the Grinch.

Don’t worry about calories when creating a menu full of appetizers. Think of sweet and savory appetizers; that way, there’s something for everyone.

Food

Bacon Wrapped Pretzels - a Van Denton favorite

Ingredients

1 c of brown sugar

3 tablespoons red chili powder

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 (12 ounce) package thinly sliced bacon

1 (15 ounce) short pretzel rods

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foiland top with a wire rack.

Mix brown sugar, chili powder, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

Dredge both sides of each bacon slice in the brown sugar mixture. Wrap a coated bacon slice around each pretzel rod, leaving a small space at the bottom of pretzel uncovered for easy handling. Arrange wrapped pretzels on the wire rack atop the baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp, 15 to 20 minutes.

Saint Nick’s Fruit Salsa with cinnamon chips

Ingredients

Finely diced pineapple

I pint finely diced strawberries

3 finely diced peaches (you can use the can peaches)

2 cups of grapes

3 tablespoons of preserves

Directions

Gently stir all the diced fruit together in a bowl. Stir in the preserves.

Refrigerate until serving time.

No Bake Oreo Truffles

Ingredients

1/2 package of Golden Oreos (12 cookies) finely crushed

1/2 package of regular Oreos (12 cookies) finely crushed

1 (8oz.) package of cream cheese, halved and softened

1 package of White Baker’s Chocolate, melted

Sprinkles

Directions

In a food processor or a blender, separately grind both flavors of the Oreos into crumbs. Transfer crumbs to two large separate bowls. Mix both bowls of crumbs with half the cream cheese (4oz.), until well combined.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Shape mixture into 24 (1-inch) balls and place onto baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes.

Melt white chocolate slowly. Dip the balls into the melted chocolate to fully coat. Place balls on baking sheet and immediately top with sprinkles.

Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes to allow chocolate to set.

Individually package and keep refrigerated.

Donut Snowmen; this is fun for everyone

Ingredients

Long wooden skewers

Powdered donuts

Orange and Green Mike and Ike Candy

Red fruit roll up

Toothpick

Black food coloring

Directions

Slide the donuts onto the wooden skewers.

Use orange Mike and Ike candy for the nose.

Cut the green Mike and Ike candy for the buttons.

Use a piece of the fruit roll up for the scarf.

Dip the toothpick in black food coloring and design for the eyes and mouth

Drink

Stock your beverage station with a variety of smaller size beverages. Because they are a little more expensive but because it’s the holiday season stores are offering deals so be sure to stock up. Don’t forget to add water to your beverage station!

Fa La La La Punch

Ingredients

6 c of pomegranate cranberry juice

3 c of pineapple juice

2 liters of cranberry ginger ale

Directions

Pour all ingredients into a large punch bowl. Stir gently. For Punch to keep its fizz, add ginger ale right before serving