Here’s when Piedmont Triad school districts will make up snow days
Schools are listed in alphabetical order.
This list will be periodically updated as new make-up days are announced.
Alamance Burlington Schools will hold make-up days on:
- Jan. 3
- Jan. 4
- Dec. 21
- Two missed days will be made up with banked instructional hours.
Davidson County Schools will hold make-up days on:
- To be determined
Davie County Schools will hold make-up days on:
Traditional Schools
- Jan. 22
- Two other missed days will be waived.
Davie County Early College High School
- Jan. 22
- Two other missed days will be waived.
Guilford County Schools will hold make-up days on:
- To be determined
Lexington City Schools will hold make-up days on:
- Dec. 21 (full instructional day)
- Jan. 18
- Other makeup days and times will be approved at the next board meeting January 14, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Airy City Schools will hold make-up days on:
- Feb. 15
- March 14
- March 15
Randolph County Schools will hold make-up days on:
- Jan. 2
- Jan. 23
Rockingham County Schools will hold make-up days on:
Traditional Calendar Schools
- Dec. 19 (Full day)
- Dec. 20
- Dec. 21 (Early release)
- Jan. 2
- Jan. 17
Dillard Academy
- Jan. 3
- Jan. 4
- Jan. 17
- Jan. 18
Rockingham Early College High School
- Dec. 20
- Dec. 21 (Early release)
- Jan. 3
Stokes County Schools will hold make-up days on:
Traditional Calendar Schools
- Dec. 21 (Early release)
- Jan. 22
- Feb. 15
- Feb. 18
Stokes Early College High School
- Dec. 21 (Full day)
- Jan. 2
- Feb. 15
- March 18
Thomasville City Schools will hold make-up days on:
- Dec. 21 (Full day)
- TCS will add 15 minutes to the end of each school day from Dec. 17 to Jan. 31.
- Saturday School will be held on Jan. 5 (Early release)
Wilkes County Schools will hold make-up days on:
- Visited the Wilkes County Schools website for details.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will hold make-up days on:
- June 7
- June 10
- June 11
- March 29
- A fifth make-up day is to be determined.