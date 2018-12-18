Here’s when Piedmont Triad school districts will make up snow days

Posted 12:06 pm, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 01:38PM, December 18, 2018

(Getty Images)

Schools are listed in alphabetical order.

This list will be periodically updated as new make-up days are announced.

Alamance Burlington Schools will hold make-up days on:

  • Jan. 3
  • Jan. 4
  • Dec. 21
  • Two missed days will be made up with banked instructional hours.

Davidson County Schools will hold make-up days on:

  • To be determined

Davie County Schools will hold make-up days on:

Traditional Schools

  • Jan. 22
  • Two other missed days will be waived.

Davie County Early College High School

  • Jan. 22
  • Two other missed days will be waived.

Guilford County Schools will hold make-up days on:

  • To be determined

Lexington City Schools will hold make-up days on:

  • Dec. 21 (full instructional day)
  • Jan. 18
  • Other makeup days and times will be approved at the next board meeting January 14, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Airy City Schools  will hold make-up days on:

  • Feb. 15
  • March 14
  • March 15

Randolph County Schools will hold make-up days on:

  • Jan. 2
  • Jan. 23

Rockingham County Schools will hold make-up days on:

Traditional Calendar Schools

  • Dec. 19 (Full day)
  • Dec. 20
  • Dec. 21 (Early release)
  • Jan. 2
  • Jan. 17

Dillard Academy

  • Jan. 3
  • Jan. 4
  • Jan. 17
  • Jan. 18

Rockingham Early College High School

  • Dec. 20
  • Dec. 21 (Early release)
  • Jan. 3

Stokes County Schools will hold make-up days on:

Traditional Calendar Schools

  • Dec. 21 (Early release)
  • Jan. 22
  • Feb. 15
  • Feb. 18

Stokes Early College High School

  • Dec. 21 (Full day)
  • Jan. 2
  • Feb. 15
  • March 18

Thomasville City Schools will hold make-up days on:

  • Dec. 21 (Full day)
  • TCS will add 15 minutes to the end of each school day from Dec. 17 to Jan. 31.
  • Saturday School will be held on Jan. 5 (Early release)

Wilkes County Schools will hold make-up days on:

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will hold make-up days on:

  • June 7
  • June 10
  • June 11
  • March 29
  • A fifth make-up day is to be determined.