Greensboro authorities searching for Hammel Street porch pirate

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The search continues in Greensboro for the person who stole a package of a man's porch.

The crime happened on Tuesday an hour after the package was delivered to a home on Hammel Street.

On a private home security camera, the porch pirate can been seen taking one package and putting it inside a green Nissan Xterra.

The homeowners tell us nothing else was taken.

Several tips regarding the suspect's identify, and that of the person behind the wheel of the vehicle, have been sent to Greensboro police. As of Tuesday evening authorities have not released any names.