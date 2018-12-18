Fort Bragg sergeant faces child-sex charges
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager, according to the News & Observer.
Sergeant 1st Class Kenney Son Duran, 30, of Holly Springs, turned himself in to police on charges of statutory rape and statutory sex offense .
Investigators say the alleged crimes happened in Holly Springs and in Washington state between June and October.
Duran was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.
