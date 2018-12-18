‘God is very powerful’: Cross saved as firefighters battled devastating Davidson County church fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A cross was saved as firefighters from multiple Davidson County fire departments, along with mutual aid from Randolph County, battled a large church fire on N.C. 47 east of Denton Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Siloam United Methodist Church shortly before 9 p.m. and when they arrived, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Late Tuesday night, firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

"I can't say I've ever felt anything like it. It's sheer anguish," Rachel Davis, daughter of Siloam United Methodist Church Pastor Scott Davis, told FOX8 while at the scene of the fire Tuesday night.

Davis said a friend who lives near the church called her and told her it was on fire.

When she got to the church, firefighters told her they managed to save a cross from inside just before a portion of the building collapsed.

"God is very powerful and he saves his symbol to show that anything is possible, even through the fires," Davis said.

Davis said the congregation has gathered at Siloam United Methodist Church since 1837.

The fire marshal said the church is a total loss.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

35.612660 -80.067507