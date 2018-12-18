Burlington family wants answers after 24-year-old shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Mary McBroom's family says they want answers after the 24-year-old was shot at the Tucker Street Apartments in Burlington Monday morning.

"I just want someone to speak out and just say anything you know, even if it’s a little detail like a scratch, anything, I just want someone to say something,” said McBroom's younger sister Anyssa.

McBroom's older sister Kiara says they're remembering her sense of humor and says McBroom always tried to cheer up those around her.

“Mary was full of life, everyone that knew her knew that she was a funny person, she would make you laugh, she was the best person to be around,” she said.

McBroom's family said Tuesday that they can't imagine who would want to hurt the 24-year-old, adding that they're still in shock after learning about the shooting.

“I know a lot of people really cared about my sister and I just don’t understand," Anyssa said. “I know for a fact that my sister wouldn’t do anything to get herself killed.”

Police are now searching for a white Honda four-door sedan with a black trim and say it's a "vehicle of interest."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this car or any other information is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.