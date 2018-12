× Authorities on scene of fatal shooting in Wallburg

WALLBURG, N.C. — Deputies are on scene of a fatal shooting in Davidson County Tuesday morning, 911 communications confirms.

One person was found dead of a gunshot wound in the cemetery behind Shady Grove United Methodist Church, located at 167 Shady Grove Church Road.

The church is also home to a daycare and preschool.

Deputies are not looking for suspects. Officials describe the scene as contained.

More details to come…