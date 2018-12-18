× $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot still sits unclaimed 8 weeks after drawing

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — If you won the record-breaking $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot, how long would you wait to cash in?

Someone somewhere bought the winning ticket, but lottery officials still have no idea who it was, WLTX reports.

Lottery officials confirmed that a ticket purchased at the KC Mart #7 on Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville, South Carolina, matched all six numbers in the Oct. 23 drawing.

After the monumental win, the lottery urged the potential winner to sign the ticket, drop it in a safe and get financial advice from a planner or lawyer.

Sound advice considering that ticket is worth $1.537 billion — with a one-time cash option of $878 million.

Eight weeks later, however, and there’s still no word.

Holli Armstrong with the South Carolina Education Lottery is urging the public to double check their tickets.

“We want to encourage anyone who purchased a ticket from the KC Mart #7 on Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville to please check your tickets! We really want to meet the winner!” Armstrong told WLTX on Monday.

The radio silence could mean that KC Mart and the State of South Carolina might not get their sizable cuts after all.

If someone comes forward and claims their cash, that KC Mart will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket and South Carolina will rake in about $60 million in unrestricted tax revenue, according to WLTX.

If no one comes forward by April 21, each participating state in the Mega Millions game gets back all the money that their state contributed. Different states use the money in different ways.

Of course, even if the winner does come forward, it’s possible that the world will never know their name.

South Carolina is one of eight states where winners can remain anonymous.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. The lucky player overcame miserable odds: The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.