Woman dies after November shooting, stabbing in Reidsville that killed 2 others

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman who was attacked in her home along with two other people in November has died, according to Reidsville police.

At 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to 702 Lawsonville Ave. in response to the shooting/stabbing call.

Judy Sizemore died on Saturday.

Madge Sizemore, 43, and David Sizemore, 49, were killed in the attack.

Tommy James Stout, 42, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Reidsville police said Monday that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Stout and the victims all lived at the Lawsonville Avenue address.