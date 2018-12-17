Woman dies after November shooting, stabbing in Reidsville that killed 2 others
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman who was attacked in her home along with two other people in November has died, according to Reidsville police.
At 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to 702 Lawsonville Ave. in response to the shooting/stabbing call.
Judy Sizemore died on Saturday.
Madge Sizemore, 43, and David Sizemore, 49, were killed in the attack.
Tommy James Stout, 42, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Reidsville police said Monday that additional charges may be forthcoming.
Stout and the victims all lived at the Lawsonville Avenue address.
36.354859 -79.664475