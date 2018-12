Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A house erupted into fire in High Point Monday morning.

Fire crews responded at about 11 a.m. to the house at 1230 Florida Street.

Six people were home at the time and all got out of the home safely.

No word yet on the cause of the fire but the house is a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

(Video courtesy of Garrett George)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video