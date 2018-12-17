USPS catching up on delayed deliveries following snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's been more than a week since a foot of snow blanketed parts of the Triad and the United States Postal Service is slowly catching up following delivery delays.

Several FOX8 viewers sent our newsroom messages about not receiving packages since the storm hit.

In order to handle the increase in holiday packages being mailed, coupled with the backlog of those already in house, two-person teams are working 12-hour shifts. Their jobs are focused solely on delivering packages.

One USPS worker said "everyone should be getting their mail and packages" and that they hope to be caught up with delays by Tuesday.

The delivery of packages by USPS starts early in the morning and can run as late as 7 p.m.