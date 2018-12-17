× Union County leaders may pressure NC elections board to certify District 9 results amid fraud allegations

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Union County commissioners will vote on a resolution Monday, calling on the North Carolina State Board of Elections to certify the results in the U.S. House District 9 race, WSOC reports.

Richard Helms, the chairman of the Union County commission, said it comes down to a few things: taxpayer money, representation in Congress and what he called a political assassination against Mark Harris.

Harris, a Republican, narrowly beat Democrat Dan McCready in the election, but his victory is in question.

The state board of elections claims that McCrae Dowless paid people to illegally collect absentee ballots.

The state’s bipartisan elections board delayed finalizing the election results on Nov. 27, citing “claims of irregularities and fraudulent activities related to absentee by-mail voting and potentially other matters in the 9th Congressional District contest.”

Read more at WSOC.