× Poacher sentenced to watch ‘Bambi’ in jail after hundreds of illegal deer killings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is accused of illegally killing deer for their heads, and a judge decided he’ll pay for the crime with monthly screenings of Walt Disney’s “Bambi.”

David Berry Jr. was arrested alongside David Berry Sr. and Kyle Berry, who were all charged in a multi-year investigation out of Missouri that involving state, federal and Canadian law enforcement agencies. They are believed to have killed hundreds of deer illegally.

“The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste,” said Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 and received a one-year jail sentence on Dec. 6. But the judge added a special addition to his sentence.

Court records dictate that Berry Jr. “is to view the Walt Disney movie Bambi, with the first viewing being on or before December 23, 2018, and at least one such viewing each month thereafter, during Defendants incarceration in the Lawrence County Jail,” the News-Leader reports.

That means Berry Jr. has about 12 “Bambi” screenings ahead of him.