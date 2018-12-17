× North Carolina school bus overturns; kids sent to hospital

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Officials said a school bus carrying middle school students overturned Monday morning in Alexander County, WSOC reports.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Icard Ridge Road near the Bethlehem community.

According to school officials, the bus was headed to West Alexander Middle School.

Officials said 13 students were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not clear at this point.

No additional details have been released.