North Carolina man a world record setting ‘bubbleologist’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Steve Langley is a self-proclaimed "bubbleologist."

"Bubbles are the place where math, art and science all merge," said Langley, who has been performing for all of his adult life. "It's not like magic that magicians perform ... I do a lot of sculpting."

He started out as a juggler, then started performing using paddle balls and set several Guinness World Records. He even appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, but all his success brought along a lot of stress.

"I would come outside and all my stress would be carried away," said Langley, who turned to bubbles to carry this career into a whole new direction with the birth of The Soap Bubble Circus.

He's taken bubbles to a whole new level and earned himself the reputation as one of the best at what he does, setting more world records.

"Just about everyone has played with soap bubbles at some point in our life," he said. "It transcend culture, language, religion, politics, bubble love transcends it all."

To learn more visit, The Soap Bubble Circus Facebook page.