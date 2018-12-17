NASA offers to help Marvel save Tony Stark in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, is in a bind, but NASA wants to help.

In the early moments of the "Avengers: Endgame" trailer, we see Stark aboard a ship, "adrift in space with zero promise of rescue."

He tells us food and water ran out a few days ago and oxygen will run out soon.

NASA, however, was not willing to sit idly by.

In a tweet, NASA reached out to Marvel, writing, "Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for '@Avengers, we have a problem.' But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man."

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's message did not fall on deaf ears.

Marvel Studies answered back, "Appreciate any help you can provide."

And Robert Downey Jr. followed suit, writing, "Always good to know @NASA has your back."

"Failure is not an option," NASA responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

Needless to say, the exchange had the internet going wild.

