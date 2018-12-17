× North Myrtle Beach looking for answers after dozens of dead birds wash up on shore

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The City of North Myrtle Beach is trying to figure out why dead birds are washing up on the shore.

The city learned on Saturday that two pelicans and several other birds were found dead on the shore in North Myrtle Beach, the city announced in a Facebook post.

A representative of the S.C. Department of Natural Resource later updated the number and told the city 30 dead birds were found that day.

About 10 more dead birds were found by city beach patrol on Sunday, including “a pelican that was barely alive.”

The U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control flew over the coast from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, up to Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, looking for any signs of fuel spill which could have caused the killings.

“They did not see any evidence of spills,” the city wrote.

Some of the bodies will be examined at the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study in Georgia.

The city hopes necropsies will give officials the answers they’re looking for.

In the meantime, the city is working to debunk rumors about what lead to the death of the birds.

“The beach renourishment dredge vessel is not off our shore this morning and some have taken that to mean the contractor has ‘escaped town’ or ‘fled’ because it did something wrong,” the city posted to Facebook on Sunday. “Both assumptions are not accurate. The contractor’s work replacing sand lost to Hurricane Irma is complete, and the vessel is now working offshore in the Arcadian Shores area of Horry County doing that part of the overall beach renourishment project.”