× Man shot after electronics sale goes wrong in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot after an electronics sale became a mugging Sunday in Winston-Salem, police reported.

On Sunday, Chastin Arrington got a text from a suspect trying to sell electronics.

Arrington agreed to meet up on the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Drive but determined the person had nothing to sell.

When he turned to leave, a second suspect with a gun approached and demanded money from Arrington.

Police report a struggle ensued.

Arrington was shot in the right leg and drove himself to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.