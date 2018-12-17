Lexington homes ransacked, burglarized in crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington man has been charged after allegedly breaking into multiple homes in less than a two-miles radius.

Lexington police arrested Christopher Jones, 20, on several counts of felony breaking and entering.

Kingsley McIntosh lives in a normally quiet Lexington community and said it’s frustrating knowing his home was ransacked.

“Your home is your sacred place. You shouldn’t have to worry about someone coming into your place an violating your home and taking stuff from you,” McIntosh said.

A 43-inch TV and a diamond ring were stolen from inside of his home. Jones allegedly got away with those items and damaged another TV and a laptop.

“Tore my table up, tore my end tables up, you know running in trying to grab something quick and leaving,” McIntosh said.

Police say Jones also broke into other homes in the area.

“So he was breaking into people houses and sending pictures of what he had and selling it to random people,” McIntosh said.

And what makes McIntosh even more upset is that he knows Jones.

Arrest warrants reveal Jones broke into three other homes nearby, taking a four-wheeler, jewelry, gaming consoles and TVs. Jones has been ordered not to have contact with his victims.