× Homicide investigation underway after woman fatally shot in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a homicide after a woman was fatally shot, according to a news release.

On Monday at 6:18 a.m., Burlington police came to the 600 block of Center Avenue after a reported shooting.

Officers found Mary Elizabeth McBroom, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound.

McBroom died while being taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by EMS.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.