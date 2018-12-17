Holiday shopping booms in Triad after historic snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shoppers in the Triad are gearing up for the holidays through last minute shopping.

Hundreds of people packed the parking lots of the Friendly Center shopping complex Sunday afternoon.

“It’s been busy out here all day. It’s really quite hectic," said shopper Ron Harris as he picked up his last few Christmas list items.

According to ShopperTrak, next Saturday and Sunday are considered the two busiest shopping days of the year.

Parking lots full of cars even at the Target on New Garden Road, shoppers were spotted carry holiday gifts to their cars. Shoppers say during this season there’s no such thing as a quick trip to the store.

“I’ve just been to two places and it’s taking me three hours,” said Barbara.

With the historic snowfall event, the Triad saw last week, most did not get the chance to finish up Christmas shopping so they took full advantage this weekend.

“I’m not good with driving in snow, so I stayed in the house until it was safe so now I’m out here doing last minute shopping,” said Latina Mills.

Greensboro Police will have an increasing presence near stores with the most traffic to ensure shoppers of a safe experience.