Guilford County kids give back with Day of Service

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Students at Northern Guilford Middle School are practicing giving back.

The students participated in a Day of Service where they volunteered for half a school day.

The students visited nursing homes, they went to churches where they helped pack backpacks with food for other students, and they learned about firefighting where giving back is a profession.

Other students took part in activities in their school like writing e-books or working on campus beautification.

Robert Richmond, the principal at Northern Elementary School, was so inspired by the middle school students who visited his school that he is now thinking about having a Day of Service at the elementary school!