Dozens watch as smokestack is demolished at old Dixie Furniture plant in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Dozens of people gathered on South Railroad Street Monday, watching as crews started demolition work on the old Dixie Furniture plant smokestack.

The smokestack has to be carefully removed because what remains stands next to the railroad tracks with active train routes.

This week marks one year since a fire destroyed most of the plant that firefighters label suspicious.

Built in 1901, the Dixie smokestack has stood as a pillar to the community. Once a place of employment for thousands in the area, marking a piece of history for the city’s stamp on the furniture industry.

City Manager Alan Carson said demolition of the property is scheduled to be complete by Jan. 1.